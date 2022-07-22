Music City Mall to host Back to School Bash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Music City Mall Odessa is hosting its annual Back to School Bash mall-wide on Saturday, July 30 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

The event will feature a special performance by the cast of Spongebob the Musical opening this weekend at Basin Theatreworks’ Permian Playhouse.

Bring a school supply for ECISD students to the table in the food court for a chance to win a Grand Prize $1000 Music City Mall shopping spree, perfect for back-to-school shopping.

Second and third place winners will also receive a custom logo backpack with a digital tablet and a smaller shopping spree.

Meet your favorite characters including some from the new Minions movie. There will also be a free selfie station at Dillard’s Court. Then grab some food at the MCM food court with $2 specials.

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Department will be there to meet-and-greet with guests.

Other activities include a hip-hop dance performance, kids karaoke, face painting, balloon animals, jumpers and more.

The MCM Rink’ N Roll skate rink will be open all day.

To see the performance schedule and details visit musiccitymall.net.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.