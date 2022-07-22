Midland Fire Department hold push-in ceremony

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Fire Department held a traditional push-in ceremony this morning off Loop 250 and Briarwood.

The fire department held a push-in ceremony for their new engine at fire station 11 in midland this morning…

The push-in ceremony is a tradition that dates back to the 1800s during the days of horse-drawn fire equipment. Firefighters would unhook their horses and push in the fire wagon.

The traditional ceremony was held for the new engine at fire station 11 this morning in Midland.

“When we heard about the fire that damaged their fire engine back in 2019 we immediately felt compelled to help,” Jason Sevin, President and General Manager for Oxy’s Midland Basin Operations, said. “So very happy to donate money that led to the purchase of the new truck and extremely proud and honored to help push it into the community and welcome it to the new firehouse.”

Oxy donated a majority of the funds to buy the spartan metro star engine after a midland fire department engine was lost in a liquid petroleum fire in December of 2019.

Thankfully, there were no injuries in that fire. But Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer says Oxy reached out to the department the next day to see how they could help.

“We pride ourselves on helping the community in their time of need, to have somebody come and help us in our time of need just means a lot,” Blumenauer said.”Oxy has done other things for not just the midland fire department but other first responder agencies in the permian basin and so to have a partner like that in our community is very huge. "

Firefighters along with members of the midland community physically pushed the truck into the new station on Briarwood Avenue.

The idea is to welcome the new piece of equipment into the Midland community.

“Just a way to keep those memories of how things were done alive to kind of keep some comradery alive, the brotherhood we have at the fire department all those little things that we do, its just one of those things that the push in ceremony allows us to have, “ Blumenauer said.

The engine is now officially in service and ready to be used in the northwest area of Midland and Midland County.

