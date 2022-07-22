Advertisement

Midland Animal Services to host adoption event

Final Dog Days of Summer
Final Dog Days of Summer
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland Animal Services will be hosting an adoption event, Final Dog Days of Summer, Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The event will be from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Animal Services Center 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd, Midland, TX 79706.

The adoption fee Saturday is $20 and includes your new pet’s vaccinations, microchip, and spay/neuter.

