Midland Animal Services to host adoption event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland Animal Services will be hosting an adoption event, Final Dog Days of Summer, Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The event will be from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Animal Services Center 1200 N Fairgrounds Rd, Midland, TX 79706.

The adoption fee Saturday is $20 and includes your new pet’s vaccinations, microchip, and spay/neuter.

