Lemonade Stands around the country raise money for Texas Children Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The saying when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, well that’s exactly what “Write With The Light Project” did today.

Thirty-one lemonade stands across the country and all for the same cause, donated money to the Texas Children Hospital.

Thirteen states participated in this lemonade stand fundraiser that will happen today and tomorrow.

The hosts at this lemonade stand in Midland, have a special connection to the cause.

The lemonade stands main goal is to fund money to a clinic that serves children and adults with Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome.

Which is a congenital heart condition where the right-sided structure of the heart is underdeveloped or not formed.

It also doesn’t allow sufficient blood flow to the lungs..

Something Michael Oestmann’s granddaughter, Sunley Summit, suffered from as an infant.

“We’re just privileged to participate with the write with light project which is raising money for all kinds of kids with rare medical conditions.” Michael says.

Every year, Write with Light Project hosts lemonade stands to raise money, and each year, that money goes to help the lives of those who are struggling with rare conditions.

Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome has had a low life expectancy, but due to improving technology and research, people have been able to live normal lives after going through the procedures.

“In the past, (they) had a life expectancy into their teens, but now because of the great work that has been done at Texas Children’s and other places like it, they have longer life expectancies.” Michael says. “As a result, now there are results with these problems. Use to be there weren’t. nobody became an adult. They didn’t live long enough.”

It wasn’t just lemonade being sold, they also had cookies, bread, cupcakes and fruit.

“At least this way we feel like we’re helping somehow. We can love them; we can pray for them which is wonderful and as we’ve seen how that’s helped, but this makes us feel like we’re helping the doctor’s figure new things out.” Catherine Oestman says.

The lemonade was donated by a Chick-Fil-A in Odessa and most of the baked goods were made by Catherine.

While some of the other food there was donated to them.

If you missed out on today’s lemonade stand, they will be at 2820 Golf course road tomorrow from noon to six in the afternoon.

If you want to donate money toward this project visit this page.

