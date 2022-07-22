Gabe Grinder introduced as new UTPB Baseball Coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - “Without further a do this is Gabe’s day, I’ll introduce Gabe, Gabe come on up here.”

This is the moment Gabe Grinder was named as the new baseball coach for the UTPB Falcons.

Grinder comes from Ottawa University in Kansas. where he won back-to-back conference championships

“I thought through the interview process everyone was great to talk with, you could see that they wanted more for the institution than what had been here in the past,” said Gabe Grinder, UTPB Falcons’ new baseball coach. It reminded me of kind of when I took over at Ottawa and it was a chance to do it at a higher level so, I’m a guy that loves challenges so it was exciting to get that chance to jump on it and come down here.”

UTPB baseball finished last in the conference in 2022. Grinder’s job is to change that.

“I think really the culture is built on the little things being done right, putting bases away after practice, raking your spot. Making sure trash is picked up. People want to win but people don’t want to do the small things that require winning. so for us, that’s where we build our culture is in the finer details. And those bleed into the bigger things like winning games, routinely.”

A major issue for the UTPB falcons was their pitching. Luckily Grinder specializes with the staff.

“I’m a pitching guy, I’m a pitching guy by trait. So I’ll spend more of my time with the pitchers this is the first pitching staff that I’ve been around that had more walks than strikeouts, so how do you compete inside the strike zone? We bring a really structured plan on the pitching side that guys will be on the mound four to five times a week, so it’ll allow them to get a ton of reps off the mound.”

Jake, Grinder also said that he looks to focus recruiting future players throughout the west coast along with Oklahoma and here in Texas.

