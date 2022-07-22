Catalytic converter stolen from Midland non-profit’s van

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A thief has stolen from a nonprofit organization in midland.

Last week someone stole a catalytic converter from the bus Family Promise of Midland uses to transport homeless children to and from school and daycare every morning.

The converters act as a muffler on vehicles and are stolen because of the precious metals inside them.

Tom Miller, Executive Director of Family Promise of Midland, discovered the stolen catalytic converter on the morning of Friday, July 15.

“I got in the bus started it up and oh my gosh it sounded like a tank,” Miller said. “I was like what is going on! So, I got out of the bus looked under the bus chassis and sure enough, someone had stolen our catalytic converter.”

Cameras caught the thief on video, but the footage is not clear enough to clearly make out the suspect’s face.

The person came in with a black Camaro at 5: 19 a.m. drove into a parking lot and pulled up next to the bus. Millers says the converter was stolen in just four minutes.

“It cost us $1000 dollars to put a new catalytic converter back on,” Miller said. “We are a nonprofit organization and here you have somebody coming in and stealing from nonprofits in midland.”

When the converter was stolen, miller had to take the children to daycare in his own personal vehicle.

“The whole community needs to look out for this thief and others that are stealing catalytic converts right now,” Miller said “I’ve spoken to several people and it’s not just Family Promise there have been other businesses that these people have hit.”

Miller says he contacted the Midland Police Department and turned over the video footage and photos they had but there is still no update on who the suspect is.

The nonprofit is asking for the public’s help in finding the thief. They want people to know this is a real problem in Midland. They suggest organizations and businesses secure their buses.

MPD has confirmed that the report was filed last week, and they are investigating this case.

Miller wants people to know when someone steals from a nonprofit, they’re stealing money that could go towards people in need. Making this crime that much worse.

