Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found in West Odessa on June 22nd.

Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that the body was identified as 40-year-old Michael Heath McBride.

Mcbride’s body was found last month off of highway 302 and 181 on an oilfield site.

The cause of death has not been determined and is being investigated.

This story will be updated and more details emerge.

