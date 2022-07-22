Advertisement

Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified

ECSO logo
ECSO logo(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body that was found in West Odessa on June 22nd.

Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that the body was identified as 40-year-old Michael Heath McBride.

Mcbride’s body was found last month off of highway 302 and 181 on an oilfield site.

The cause of death has not been determined and is being investigated.

You can read the original report here. This story will be updated and more details emerge.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 people arrested at Jaguars Night Club during Odessa Police operation
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
FILE - Court
Midland business owner sentenced in a Ponzi Scheme
Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
City of Midland alerts citizens of scam
West Texas Warbirds fight with Dallas Prime
Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

Latest News

Crime in an Odessa Neighborhood
Crime in an Odessa Neighborhood
Music City Mall hosting Back to School Bash
Music City Mall to host Back to School Bash
Midland Fire Department hold Push In Ceremony
Midland Fire Department hold push-in ceremony
Gabe Grinder introduced as new UTPB Baseball Coach