Advertisement

Big Bend National Park: Visitor fatality on the Chimneys Trail

Visitor Fatality on the Chimneys Trail
Visitor Fatality on the Chimneys Trail(NPS / C. Negele)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Thursday, July 21, at 7:45 p.m., Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received notice of a fatality along the Chimneys Trail.

Rangers responded, and a deceased 75-year-old male from Houston was located around a ½ mile from the trailhead. There was no obvious cause of death.

The Chimneys Trail is a moderately-difficult hike to a series in the western desert of the park.

“Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss,” s Deputy Superintendent David Elkowitz stated. “And our entire park family extends sincere condolences to the hiker’s family and friends.”

Summer temperatures in Big Bend are extreme. Temperatures over most of the park reach 100+ degrees by late morning and increase to exceedingly dangerous levels until long after sunset. On Thursday afternoon, the temperatures along the Chimneys Trail exceeded 104 degrees.

Park Rangers wish to remind all visitors to be aware of the dangers of extreme heat. Hikers should be prepared to carry and drink one gallon of water per day, and to plan on being off desert trails by noon.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 people arrested at Jaguars Night Club during Odessa Police operation
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
FILE - Court
Midland business owner sentenced in a Ponzi Scheme
Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
City of Midland alerts citizens of scam
West Texas Warbirds fight with Dallas Prime
Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

Latest News

ECSO logo
Body found on West Odessa oil field site identified
Crime in an Odessa Neighborhood
Crime in an Odessa Neighborhood
Music City Mall hosting Back to School Bash
Music City Mall to host Back to School Bash
Midland Fire Department hold Push In Ceremony
Midland Fire Department hold push-in ceremony