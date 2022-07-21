Residents of Midland senior apartments without water

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A water main failure has occurred at a senior apartment complex in Midland, leaving residents without water for days.

Westridge Senior Apartments in Midland lost all water after a break on Monday afternoon. The senior residents and their families are raising concern as they are still without water during the weeklong heat wave that’s been hitting West Texas.

“It’s too hot for people to go without water to begin with and then we’re reaching records high between 105 and 108,” said Patty Venske-Flud, a resident of Westridge Senior Apartments. “How are they gonna get water if they can’t drive? How are they gonna get water? ‘And two gallons isn’t enough. They cant flush the toilets, they can’t take a shower, they can’t keep cool!”

Cynthia Bogears 69-year-old mother lives at the complex. She says most residents are disabled, can’t drive and some residents are bedridden, which worsens her concerns about the lack of water this past week.

“Her safety means the world to me and when she’s not able to provide water to hydrate herself or take a shower that concerns me,” Bogears said.

Venske-Flud says she is fearful for her fellow residents who can’t go get more than the two gallons of water they’ve been provided and has been checking in on her neighbors.

“They’re not even taking care of us like they should in a mannerly time and that is they’re fault shame on corporate for not taking care of us,” Venske-Flud said.

Robyn Edward, the Vice President of Property Management at MacDonald Property Management, said in a statement they are expecting the water pipe repair parts to arrive from Dallas Wednesday night and are hoping to have the issue resolved by Thursday.

“They just need to take care of us they need to get it fixed pdq because they just better be glad no one has passed away or been hospitalized,” Venske-Flud said.

Flud says she has not received a formal update about the lack of water. She and her husband have been driving twice a day to buy water to hold them over until the issue is resolved.

