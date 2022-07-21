Advertisement

Reeves County fatal crash

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS has reported a child from Arizona died in a crash in Reeves County Wednesday morning.

Due to the age of the victim, the name will not be released at this time.

The crash happened on IH-20, 26 miles west of Pecos.

A Chevrolet Uplander was traveling east on IH-20. They then ran off the roadway into the north ditch and then back onto the roadway. The driver then lost control as it ran into the south ditch where it rolled over.

The driver, Susan Ortiz was taken to Reeves County Hospital and is in stable condition.

Two other children were taken to nearby hospitals where they are in stable condition.

