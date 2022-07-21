One dead in crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring man is dead after a crash involving a semi in Howard County Tuesday morning.

Tristen Anderson, 26, was traveling south on Midway Road. He failed to give half of the roadway to a semi and collided with the front of the semi.

The driver of the semi was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where they were treated and released.

