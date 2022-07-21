Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body found after structure fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 1:45 on Wednesday, the Midland Fire Department, MPD, and Midland County Fire Marshals responded to a trailer home fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale.

After the fire was put out, a dead body was found.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating to rule out foul play.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

