Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating dead body found after structure fire

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around 1:45 on Wednesday, the Midland Fire Department, MPD, and Midland County Fire Marshals responded to a trailer home fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale.

After the fire was put out, a dead body was found.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating to rule out foul play.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

