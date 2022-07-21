Man sentenced in 2020 Pleasant Farms murder
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Office of District Attorney Dusty Gallivan tells CBS7 that a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on a murder charge.
Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was arrested back in 2020 for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield.
Deputies were called to a scene in Pleasant Farms on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, where they found Hatfield dead inside a vehicle.
Wednesday, Hosch plead guilty to the murder charge and received 25 years in prison.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.