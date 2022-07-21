Local non-profit hosts school supply drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -With the school year just around the corner, students will need school supplies, and Mission Agape raises school supplies for families that can’t afford it…

Mission Agape does many events to give food out throughout the year. During Christmas time, they also hand out toys.

Before the school year starts, they like to make sure students begin the semester prepared. Mission Agape receives donations and raises money to purchase school supplies.

Everything from pencils, notebooks, binders, backpacks, glue sticks, and flash cards.

Mission Agape was founded in 2012, and every year they exceed its donations.

“Over the years it’s grown, and we’ve grown and our partnerships with schools,” Stacy Baccus, Executive Director of Mission Agape said. “So last year we helped out 975 and this year we’re expecting to help up to a thousand maybe even 1200.”

Mission Agape is based in Midland but has helped out schools in Ector, Greenwood, Iraan-Sheffield and Mccamey Independent School Districts.

They’re also a referral organization meaning if you want school supplies, you have to be referred by a school, church, or an organization connected to Mission Agape.

Lavonda Johnson Lee is on of the Board of Directors of Mission Agape, but that’s not how she started. Johnson was going through a difficult time after the death of her son before joining mission agape in 2014.

“I was one of the people that needed help and was going through a struggling time. and Stacy and Rick, helped me in my darkest moments,”Johnson- Lee said.

Johnson had to take care of her grandchildren and come Christmas time; she wasn’t able to buy them Christmas gifts. Then a friend referred her and she was able to get Christmas presents for her grandchildren through Mission Agape.

“After that, I wanted to do that. I wanted to be a part of that. and I led up now to 2022, I am now on the board of directors,”Johnson said.

Johnson says that now that she’s on the Board of Directors, her goal is to help more families that are going through difficult times like she was. The school supply drive ends on July 29.

Baccus says that there are many ways to donate whether it’s money or school supplies small or big, they’ll accept any donation.

