Advertisement

EEK! ‘Halloween Ends’ debuts first trailer for trilogy’s final installment

James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."
James Jude Courtney stars in 2018's "Halloween."(Universal Studios)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Horror fanatics, get ready: The first trailer for “Halloween Ends” has dropped.

The movie will hit theaters Oct. 14. It is the third and final installment in the “Halloween” trilogy that began in 2018.

“Halloween Ends” follows 2018′s “Halloween” and 2021′s “Halloween Kills.”

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode and will be facing Michael Myers “in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before,” according to the film’s synopsis from Universal Pictures.

“Only one of them will survive,” the studio added.

Universal Pictures said this will be Curtis’ last time returning as Laurie Strode.

You can watch the trailer here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18 people arrested at Jaguars Night Club during Odessa Police operation
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
FILE - Court
Midland business owner sentenced in a Ponzi Scheme
Midland woman killed in overnight crash
West Texas Warbirds fight with Dallas Prime
Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

Latest News

Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Dead shark found washed up on New York beach
FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home