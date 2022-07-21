‘Dog Rescue R Us’ receives grant from Petco Love

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tuesday a local animal rescue organization ‘Dog Rescue R Us’ received a check for $11,000.

‘Dog Rescue R Us’ is a non-profit organization serving the West Texas area.

Their primary tasks focus on gettings dogs adopted into good homes while also providing various services to accomplish that goal.

Operations Director of ‘Dog Rescue R Us’ Dolly Hinsz says the money means a month’s worth of shots, spays and neuters. The organization is calling on the public to reach out about fostering, adopting and helping with transporting.

For more information, you can visit their website at drru.org

