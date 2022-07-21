Crane Elementary holds active shooter training

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This morning, Crane Elementary held an active shooter training.

Investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were on hand to show what to do when put in an active shooter situation.

Crane Law Enforcement was present to get more training. There were Crane police officers, Sheriff’s County deputies, and the Department of Public Safety.

DHS special agent Taekuk Cho says that it’s important for officers in every state to take this training.

“We are individuals who want to help others,” Cho said. " Who want to rescue people. Get them out of harm’s way and really the only way you can do that is by planning of time. Being prepared and going through these drills.”

Law enforcement usually gets training in active shooter drills, but Crane Chief of Police, Jason Little says that his officers haven’t received training from the Department of Homeland Security.

The training started with a PowerPoint presentation.

Then officers were put into pairs or trios and shown how to properly enter each room during an active shooter.

Later in the day, they had what’s called a “simmunition” which puts each department in a scenario where there’s an active shooter.

In this scenario, officers arrived at the school, wearing full gear, entered the school with simmunition rifles and enter classes in an active shooter scenario.

The ammo they used were paintballs for trainings.

