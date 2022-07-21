Advertisement

Andrews business owner starts K9 company

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Andrews, Texas (KOSA) -The owner of an Andrews trucking company is trying to make a difference in the community in a unique way.

Tony Shockley, owner of Super Sonic LLC, has started a new company called “Para Marine” which intends to use K9s in schools to sniff out potential weapons.

CBS7 was there for a demonstration of the dogs’ sniffing abilities in Andrews Wednesday morning.

CBS7 was told by one of the trainers that Shockley felt compelled to do something after seeing school shootings across the country like the one in Uvalde.

“Tony called me and was like “”look we have to do something, he’s like there’s stuff that’s going on, we don’t know why it’s happening or what’s going on, we need to step up, we need to step in, and we have to stop it,“” Brittany Harper, a K9 Officer for Para Marine, said.

As of today, Para Marine is still looking for school districts to partner with

