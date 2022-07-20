West Texans joined Basin Pride 2022 at the Scharbauer Sports Complex

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - This is the third-year Basin Pride has made its mark in the Permian Basin and many people across West Texas joined in to celebrate one another.

The event is a chance for many people to come to a safe space and celebrate a moment to feel alive.

Pride Center West Texas covers a radius of nearly 2,500 miles across the Permian Basin and they played a huge role in putting together this festival.

Visitors go the opportunity to check out Chef Master Willie’s cooking lessons, drag performances, and other fun-filled activities.

“We are so honored to be the home of Basin Pride as Pride Center West Texas. Definitely, one of our favorite events, even though it belongs to the community, and it will always belong to the community. We absolutely love putting it on and being a part of it,” said the chair of Basin Pride 2022, Timothy O’Leary.

Pride is a celebration of oneself in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride has always been a big part of my life and something that I’ve always really enjoyed. I don’t come from the best background for an LGBTQ+ kid. That’s just all there is to it. Pride for me is always about the celebration of self,” said O’Leary.

Basin Pride is also an event where you can help spread support across West Texas.

“It’s great to everyone together like I said. Love, unity, nobody seeing anybody’s differences. We’re seeing our likes and you know celebrating everybody’s right to love the person they want to love,” said Michael Fields, an attendee of Basin Pride 2022.

If you missed out on the fun, don’t worry, Basin Pride will make its way to West Texas next summer in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.