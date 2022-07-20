Advertisement

SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Ravitch’s Rentals gives you your dream car for a day

Michelle Ravitch started the business after she needed a rental car herself
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Everyone has a dream car.

There’s just one thing in the way for most of us, though: Price.

So what if I told you you probably could afford it, at least for one day? Ravitch’s Rentals is a luxury car rental here in the Permian Basin that is comparable to or cheaper than your standard car rental.

Michelle Ravitch, owner and founder of Ravitch’s Rentals, started the business after she herself needed a rental car.

“My car was actually in the shop, and I went looking to Turo and I basically couldn’t find a car, or if I could it was just so expensive I almost couldn’t afford it, it was almost cheaper to Uber. So I thought, ‘well why don’t I offer a better alternative, and so then Ravitch’s Rentals was born.”

You don’t have to wait until your car breaks down, either, to take a five-star spin. Ravitch says she rents cars out for business, anniversaries, birthday parties, and other special occasions as well.

For information on how to rent and what cars are available, you can find Ravitch’s Rentals on Turo or Instagram.

