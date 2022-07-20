SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Ravitch’s Rentals gives you your dream car for a day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Everyone has a dream car.

There’s just one thing in the way for most of us, though: Price.

So what if I told you you probably could afford it, at least for one day? Ravitch’s Rentals is a luxury car rental here in the Permian Basin that is comparable to or cheaper than your standard car rental.

Michelle Ravitch, owner and founder of Ravitch’s Rentals, started the business after she herself needed a rental car.

“My car was actually in the shop, and I went looking to Turo and I basically couldn’t find a car, or if I could it was just so expensive I almost couldn’t afford it, it was almost cheaper to Uber. So I thought, ‘well why don’t I offer a better alternative, and so then Ravitch’s Rentals was born.”

You don’t have to wait until your car breaks down, either, to take a five-star spin. Ravitch says she rents cars out for business, anniversaries, birthday parties, and other special occasions as well.

For information on how to rent and what cars are available, you can find Ravitch’s Rentals on Turo or Instagram.

WATCH:

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.