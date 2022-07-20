How the heat affects people suffering from Alzheimer’s

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This heat wave is still expected to continue for the foreseeable future. That heat can greatly affect people who suffer from memory loss.

With the temperature staying in the triple digits going into next week the heat can affect just about everyone but it can be worse for people who suffer from dementia.

Dementia is not a specific disease. It’s an overall term that describes a group of symptoms.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia, and over 55 million people worldwide live with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

When someone suffers from Alzheimer’s they forget even the simplest of things that come naturally, not suffering from this disease.

“So, someone that’s living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia they forget that they’re thirsty, they don’t realize what the temperature is. They can’t verbally express to you that they’re hot or cold.” Director for West Texas Alzheimer Association, Julie Gray said.

It’s not always easy to make sure your loved one puts on sunscreen in these temperatures if they decide to go outside. So, the best option is to just have that person wear long sleeve clothing.

“It just gives an extra layer of protection to the body. It can help kind of insulate you when it’s cold, but it also acts as a barrier so if you’re hot and starting to sweat it kind of keeps that closer. And also keeps your body a little bit cooler.” Gray said.

We also learned some helpful tips that you can do around the house if you have someone living with you who has Alzheimer’s.

You can leave notes, make sure you put water out where they can see it and reach it. Also set reminders, alarm clocks or phone dings, or notes to remind them hey it’s time to drink your water. Community Relations Director at the Courtyards, Melody Thompson said.

Another helpful tip is when you have a loved one with Alzheimer’s their taste does go away over time and one of their last taste buds left is sweets.

So, giving them something sweet like a popsicle or tea with a little bit of sugar or even a Gatorade is a great way to keep them hydrated.

Another common effect for someone who has Alzheimer’s and is outside is they can get a heat stroke and signs to look for are red skin and a high pulse.

If you do have a loved one who is adamant about staying in their house there are great options out there such as home instead and visiting angels.

