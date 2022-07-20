Hogan Park to be renovated in the next coming years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Hogan Park will be going through some renovations in the coming years.

The project is a collaboration between the city of Midland, Quality of Place Conservancy and local businesses.

Back in May, Quality of Place Conservancy’s Facebook page posted a blueprint of how the park is going to look.

Fast forward to this morning and they now have visual images of how it will look.

Hogan Park’s renovation will consist of not just adding new amenities, but also renovating existing ones.

Such as renovated dog parks, renovated multi-purpose fields, and playgrounds.

“We really want the people that are currently using this park to know that this is a neighborhood park, that this is a public access park, that we really want to encourage the neighborhood that’s currently using this facility to know this is still an open park.” Executive Director of Quality of Place Conservancy, Jamie Richardson says.

Hogan Park is currently 120 acres and the renovations will not require it to expand.

One of the newest features is the introduction of a splash pad, a new playground called “Tall City playground” and sand volleyball courts.

Richardson says the goal of the park is to make it inviting for everyone.

“What we’re really unveiling as a part of our latest render is the public use of the facility. We really want to highlight that this is a neighborhood park.” Richardson says.

Richardson says that the park will bring lots of new amenities that’ll give a fresh face to community.

“Public access is continuing to be available whether it’s through our splash pads, our playgrounds, our tall city pavilions where we’ll have events as well. So the park is getting a major face lift.” Richardson says.

The campaign has raised $36 million dollars, but their goal is to reach the $55 million mark to begin the project.

The city of Midland donated $10 million toward the project, and corporations and families in Midland helped by donating money to the campaign.

The project is expected to break ground sometime between January and March 2023 and if all goes well, the park will take 18 to 24 months to renovate.

