Fort Stockton man found guilty of distributing child pornography

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - A Fort Stockton man will be behind bars after being found guilty of distributing child pornography. This is according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Yesterday, a federal jury convicted Thomas Scott Perkins, 31, of Fort Stockton on child pornography charges.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Homeland Security Investigations agents determined that Perkins was sharing child pornography online.

A search warrant was served for Perkins’ residence and multiple hard drive devices were discovered that contained 95,316 images and 1,237 videos of child pornography.

Perkins was found guilty of one count of distribution of child pornography and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled for sentencing on October 24, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison on the distribution count and up to 10 years in prison on each of the possession counts.

Perkins has been in federal custody since his arrest on September 14, 2020.

