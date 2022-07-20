Beto O’Rourke returns to Midland during 49-day Drive for Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop in Midland Wednesday as part of his “Drive for Texas” events.

During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas.

O’Rourke’s stop in Midland focused on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state.

