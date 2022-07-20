Be Excellent: Ashley Manquero

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Ashley Manquero may appear as a normal, everyday teenager. But she is much more than that.

“She’s a very humble person, so whatever she does, she doesn’t really want it out there. But, I know she does a lot for the community, for her school,” said Martin Carrasco and Nataly Vega, Ashley’s parents.

You see, Ashley not only graduated from OCTECHS, but she was also the class Valedictorian.

You’ll remember, CBS7′s Kate Porter featured her in a story a few weeks ago when Ashley was also awarded the Texas Student Hero Award by the state board of education.

She was recognized for her volunteer work in helping others, something she has dedicated most of her life to.

From helping at the Crisis Center to visiting sick children at an Oklahoma City hospital, where her cousin was also one of the patients there at the time.

“We wanted to dress up and bring them toys and stuff. That’s something they really enjoyed and it made us realize that it makes a big difference. Doing something you’re scared of, helps,” said Ashley Manquero.

When asked what advice she would give to others, her answer was simple:

“A lot of what I did made me uncomfortable, but it’s like a big part of it. Just get out of your comfort zone and eventually it’s a little less uncomfortable. Just get out there and find what’s important to you,” Manquero explains.

Ashley’s parents also spoke about how proud they are of their daughter.

“Seeing our oldest daughter accomplish so many things, being a good example for her sisters and her brothers. We can’t ask for more, she’s a very good kid,” Vega explained.

Ashley’s time in West Texas has come to an end, at least for now, as she has made her way up to Brunswick, Maine where she’ll be attending Bowdoin College.

“You know, I’m very determined and I don’t give up. So, I’m ready. I feel good, I’m not too nervous,” said Ashley.

But, of course, CBS7 and Excel ER Odessa Emergency Room had to leave her with a parting gift!

Ashley was awarded $500 for her dedication to serving others.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.