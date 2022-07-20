Advertisement

Amarillo police make arrest in cock fighting case

Amarillo police have arrested a woman for charges related to a recent cock fighting case.
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for charges related to a recent cock fighting case.(None)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for charges related to a recent cock fighting case.

On July 17, Amarillo Police Department patrol officers arrested 36-year-old Natalia Cosyleon for cock fighting charges.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed Wednesday, May 25 at a home on North 3rd Avenue near North Johnson Street for a child pornography investigation.

While officers were on the scene, they also found evidence of a possible cock fighting operation. The detectives report finding over $1,200 in proceeds related to cock fighting and numerous boxes of equipment used for cock fighting.

They also collected multiple containers of different antibiotics, drugs and medications known to be used on roosters and chickens that are used for this type of animal fighting.

Animal Management and Welfare was contacted and took possession of 21 roosters and hens that were found at the home.

Cosyleon was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the cock fighting charge.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
18 people arrested at Jaguars Night Club during Odessa Police operation
FILE - Court
Midland business owner sentenced in a Ponzi Scheme
Midland woman killed in overnight crash
West Texas Warbirds fight with Dallas Prime
Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

Latest News

Brandon Davis, 38
Police reveal man had BB air pistol after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
Small Business Summer: Ravitch's Rentals
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Ravitch’s Rentals gives you your dream car for a day
Small Business Summer: Ravitch's Rentals
Small Business Summer: Ravitch's Rentals
(Source: Bubba's 33)
Bubbas 33 donates part of its earnings toward Odessa residents surgery