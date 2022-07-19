United Ways helps reading levels across the area

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Martin Luther King Community Center hosted United Way of Midland in their summer reading program to continue growth amongst children’s reading in the summer.

The club read initiative began back in 2013 to keep children engaged and reading during the summer to prevent summer reading loss. Over 200 children participated in the 2022 program through the Boys and Girls Club of Midland, Casa de Amigos, and Opportunity Tribe.

back in the 2018/2019 school year in the Ector and Midland School District, under 40 percent of students in the 3rd grade in both districts read for their grade level. United Way of Midland is working hard to bring those numbers up.

Club Read is a program that helps prevent summer reading loss. What this program does is they get together. They read for so many hours throughout the summer. They are tested before the program starts and after the program starts to see how their students do.” Director of Marketing and Special Events for United Way of Midland, Megan Davis

The tests make sure the program is effective and students are reading at their grade level or better. In fact, a majority of students participating have increased scores by the end of the summer.

“I believe last year we had over 80 percent that increased in their reading levels throughout the summer compared to their pre-test. So, we’re really focused on that data to make sure that this program is needed, and from what we’ve seen it’s been successful.” Davis

Books read through the program are provided, last year kids read an average of 16 hours. We met up with a member of the boys and girls club who says this program is a great help to the kids at their club

“At the end of the day, we’ve seen a huge jump from our kids from going under reading levels to actual grade level reading and above because of this program. I think this is a needed program in a lot of communities.” Director of Development for Boys and Girls Club of Permian Basin, Tim Jakel

So far this summer the 250 students that took part in this summer reading have read just under 4000 hours, each child also receives a backpack of school supplies for the new school year.

