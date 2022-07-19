Advertisement

Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that 17 members of Congress were among the 35 people arrested outside the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion rights.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also was arrested, her office confirmed via Twitter.

The Washington Post reported others taken into custody included Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., per their offices.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and given three warnings before officers made arrests.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

