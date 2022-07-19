Mayor Joven reacts to Saturday night’s melee at Ector County Coliseum

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Several frightening images of the events.

One, a Dallas Prime player swinging his helmet at a Warbirds staffer, and a fan in the stands swinging a chair towards a Dallas Prime player.

Videos of Saturday’s events have gone viral, even being shared by the New York Post, something that could portray the city of Odessa in a negative light.

“I can’t control people’s perspectives of what Odessa is, but I know what Odessa is not,” said Javier Joven, Odessa City Council Mayor. And what occurred Saturday night at that game after the game was over and the warbirds were victorious is not a reflection of everyday life in Odessa. or an average of Odessa. This team coming from the outside is not from Odessa. they don’t reflect Odessa.”

Information has been trickling in slowly regarding the incident on Saturday night between the West Texas Warbirds and the Dallas Prime.

Mayor Javier Joven is looking to gather additional insight to how everything began.

“I just want to be able to see, get the story, the correct story of what occurred. Haven’t seen a police report if there’s a, or a sheriff’s report,” said Joven.

On Sunday, Leif Kertis, manager of the West Texas Warbirds, addressed the actions regarding the chair being swung.

“In no way shape or form is that person associated with the Warbirds, they are not staff, they are not a coach, they are not a player, okay, I want to make that 100 percent clear, and we are cooperating when information is asked of us regarding that”, said Kertis.

Yesterday the question of security measures came into play at the press conference and Kertis stated the team and coliseum are considering distancing fans from players.

“They want to personalize it with the fans to be able to bring up their base. but having said that, was that the cause? and so is it a solution they need to come up with? if they need to present a plan. I’m sure they will talk about it within their security,” said Joven.

