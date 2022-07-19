Advertisement

Employee found with gun arrested at Reeves County Hospital District

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a post on Facebook was made about a person with a gun at Reeves County Hospital District.

In response, local Law Enforcement agencies cleared the hospital and Rural Health Clinic while the hospital was on lockdown. A hospital employee was found in possession of a firearm and taken into custody.

It has since been cleared and there’s no longer a threat. The hospital will resume regular business.

The Reeves County Sheriff tells CBS7 that he believes the Facebook post was in relation to a situation at a hospital in Lubbock. And that finding the gun was a coincidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

