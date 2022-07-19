City of Midland alerts citizens of scam

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland is alerting the public of a scam by individuals claiming to be calling from the City of Midland Customer Service Department.

During the calls, the scammers tell people they have outstanding balances with the Utilities Department and their services will be turned off without immediate payment.

Some have reported receiving messages left in Spanish.

Scammers are spoofing their number to appear on caller ID as the City of Midland Customer Service number: (432)685-7320

THINGS TO KNOW:

The City of Midland will never ask for payment over the phone or request banking information.

Never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

If you receive a call asking for payment information over the phone, you can call the City of Midland Customer Service at (432)685-7320 to inquire about your balance.

