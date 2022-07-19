Car wrecks into parked vehicles at Quail Run Apartments
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Per Odessa Police, OPD responded to a crash on July 18 at around 11:45 p.m. on the 5300 block of N. Grandview Avenue.
The driver of a Dodge Challenger was driving south on Grandview at a high rate of speed and lost control before hitting five parked vehicles in an apartment complex.
The impact also caused damage to a sixth vehicle that was traveling north on Grandview.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.