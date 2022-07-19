Advertisement

Car wrecks into parked vehicles at Quail Run Apartments

Odessa Police respond to wreck at Quail Run Apartments
Odessa Police respond to wreck at Quail Run Apartments(Jul Pequeno Rodriguez)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Per Odessa Police, OPD responded to a crash on July 18 at around 11:45 p.m. on the 5300 block of N. Grandview Avenue.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger was driving south on Grandview at a high rate of speed and lost control before hitting five parked vehicles in an apartment complex.

The impact also caused damage to a sixth vehicle that was traveling north on Grandview.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
18 people arrested at Jaguars Night Club during Odessa Police operation
Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
FILE - Court
Midland business owner sentenced in a Ponzi Scheme
Midland woman killed in overnight crash

Latest News

.
Employee found with gun arrested at Reeves County Hospital District
Covenant Health reports 22 COVID patients on Tuesday, July 20.
1 arrested after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health
Banks say they will never call you and ask for personal information about your account.
City of Midland alerts citizens of scam
Possum Kingdom Fire July 18, 2022 (Video 1)
500 acres burned during Possum Kingdom blaze