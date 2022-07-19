Cement truck flips over in West Odessa

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is currently working an accident in the 4600 block of W Murphy at W I-20 113 exit, according to its Facebook page.

A photo provided by Odessa Police shows a cement truck on its side just off the roadway.

OPD is asking people to avoid the area until the area is cleared.

No word on if any injuries were reported.

