Cement truck flips over in West Odessa

Photo: Odessa Police Dept.
Photo: Odessa Police Dept.(Accident 113 exit and W Murphy in West Odessa)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is currently working an accident in the 4600 block of W Murphy at W I-20 113 exit, according to its Facebook page.

A photo provided by Odessa Police shows a cement truck on its side just off the roadway.

OPD is asking people to avoid the area until the area is cleared.

No word on if any injuries were reported.

