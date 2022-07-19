1 arrested after reports of person with gun at Covenant Health

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police arrested a suspect after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a civil disturbance in the hospital cafeteria at 1:30 p.m. Police say officers arrived five minutes later and the suspect was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County jail at 1:51 p.m. The hospital was placed on a brief lockdown.

Covenant Health officials say there was no immediate threat to patients, staff or visitors.

No additional details have been released at this time. No injuries were reported.

Covenant Health issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

A situation unfolded at Covenant Medical Center this afternoon leading to the arrest of an individual by law enforcement.

The incident took place in a contained area of the hospital, resulting in the hospital being placed on a brief lock down. There was no immediate threat to our patients or visitors.

The safety of our patients, caregivers, and visitors is our top priority. We appreciate the swift response from the Lubbock Police Department, their coordination with our teams, and their partnership to keep our hospitals and facilities safe.

Covenant Health will not comment further but additional questions can be directed to the Lubbock Police Department.

