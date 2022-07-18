West Texas Warbirds issue statement after Saturday night

With around ten minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter, a melee erupted.

Earlier today, President Leif Kertis was joined by the team as the organization issued their first statement since Saturday night’s events.

“What happened at the conclusion of last night’s game was embarrassing, regrettable, and inexcusable”, said Kertis, West Texas Warbirds President. “Regardless of anything said going forward we do want to apologize to the people of Odessa for what they witnessed last night. and the people of the Permian Basin as well.”

Many questions come into play regarding the safety and security measures that will be taken in the future between players and fans.

“We spent this morning looking at how we can change things around whether it’s making more direct access to the locker rooms of the teams instead of having to cross over. also cutting off access to fans to that area. we’ve already discussed moving platforms, just really having that separation of fans and players”, said Kertis.

An image that has captured the eye of a lot of people is this one of a man swinging a chair at the head of one of the Prime’s players, it raises questions in a lot of people’s minds.

“In no way shape or form is that person associated with the warbirds, they are not staff, they are not a coach, they are not a player, granted, I want to make that 100 percent clear”, said Kertis.

The front office looks to help assist law enforcement with as many details regarding the incident.

“We’re working with the coliseum, and the sheriff’s department, and Odessa police as needed to get an investigation with what happened, identify any gaps,” said Michael Kertis. Co-owner of West Texas Warbirds.

For Leif Kertis, he will continue to be supportive of his team and believes in who they are.

“These guys have great character. Like I said, this is not indicative of this organization whatsoever,” said Kertis.

