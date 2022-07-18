Advertisement

Odessa College’s “Order in the Court?” series looks at Supreme Court and its recent rulings

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Join Odessa College Thursday, July 28 at 12 p.m. for the first conversation in the series “Order in the Court?”.

This educational conversation series is meant to provide unbiased information to the public about the Supreme Court and its recent rulings.

This month’s topics will be the history of the Court and the ramifications of Roe v. Wade and Dobbs v. Jackson.

This free event will be open to the public and will be held in the Zant Community Room on the second floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

To attend on campus, RSVP here.

Or tune in online at Odessa College’s Facebook page.

Space is limited. A box lunch will be provided for those who register to attend in person before July 25.

