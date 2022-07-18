Howard County Crime Stoppers looking for suspects

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help with identifying and finding suspect(s) related to deadly conduct and attempted burglary.

On July 17, officers with the Big Spring Police Department were called to a home in the 2600 block of Lynn in reference to deadly conduct. Upon arrival, officers found that unknown person(s) discharged a firearm in the direction of a home striking a vehicle.

During the investigation, officers learned that 2 subjects were caught on security cameras in the same neighborhood attempting to burglarize vehicles around the same time the deadly conduct occurred.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.

Do not leave your tip on Facebook messenger. Use the “submit a tip” icon on our page.

Please submit your tip online first if possible.

Do not lose your tip number, you will need it to claim your reward.

You can also call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 (TIPS). Or, use the P3tips.com software.

You can submit your tip online and it is also completely anonymous. Please keep the ID Tip number that you receive when you submit your tip.

Please reference case # 2-22-02378 in your tip.

