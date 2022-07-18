Coyanosa/ Imperial host town reunion

Cayanosa/Imperial, Texas (KOSA) -On Saturday, July 16, around 200 people gathered in Coyanosa at the newly constructed community center for the Coyanosa/Imperial Reunion.

Vintage photos, decades of yearbooks and memorabilia, and decorations reflecting the history of the area filled the new structure. This was the first reunion of its kind since 1977 and was organized by Cathy Jamison Colls, Vickie Colls Schwiening and Pam Jamison Kiser.

Reunion goers came from several states to reconnect, celebrate friendships, and recall memories of living in Coyanosa and attending school in Imperial, Fort Stockton, and Pecos. Activities for the day included a BBQ meal, drawings for 50 giveaways, a “Dare to Cake Walk”, and a watermelon spitting contest.

Several long-time Coyanosa residents were recognized, including Robert Gamboa for longest living resident and business owner, Clarence and Teddye Stephans, Alvaro Sr. and Cecilia Mandujano and family, Hilario and Maria Castaneda, Paul Weatherby, Robert Jamison, and Atha Lee Boyd of Imperial.

The faded sign welcoming visitors to Coyanosa was refurbished by contributions of reunion goers and will stand again for future generations.

