New gym in Midland just for kids

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over in Midland, a new gym has opened up today and it’s for kids only.

We Rock The Spectrum Kids’ Gym is a place that provides children an experience of sensory and physically beneficial activities in a safe, clean and controlled environment.

We Rock The Spectrum Kids’ Gym was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together.

Owners Brandon and Jordan Ireton decided to make this gym a reality in midland after visiting one out in Dallas and wanting to bring the founder of the gym Dina Kimmel vision out here to West Texas.

“We’re carrying on her vision and trying to reach as many kids as possible and provide them a safe place to play. And a place they never have to say sorry. We’re never going to ask a kid to leave. If they are overwhelmed or on a break, we’re not asking them to leave. We want to provide a safe place and a welcoming place for all children.” Owner of We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym, Brandon Ireton

This new gym is something that isn’t just designed for kids who have special needs, it’s for everyone to have a fun time.

“We knew in West Texas we need resources not only for kids with special needs but indoor play places for kids and we thought it would be a great place.” Ireton

We Rock The Spectrum Kids’ Gym is offering much more than a place for kids to have fun.

“You know we’re hoping it’s a safe place for kids to come and play. We want to provide educational classes for parents, mom and dad support groups, and also birthday parties and field trips as well. Really anything that we can do to be a resource for West Texas that’s what we want to do.” Ireton

If you’re looking for a fun place to take your kids this is the place

they are open Monday through Friday 9:30-6, Saturday 9-6, and on Sundays 10-5

