Camp 432 has second camp at Ratliff Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The camp was led by former Odessa high school receiver Bradley Marquez and Permian high receiver Roy Williams.

They were assisted by members of the West Texas War Birds, UTPB Falcons, and Odessa High Bronchos.

For both Ray and Bradley, they have made their way from Odessa to paying at the highest level in the NFL, but today, they are happy to go back to their stomping grounds and help the next generation not just on the field but off the field.

“Everybody’s not maybe not as skilled as the next person but everybody could work hard, everybody could work hard to make good grades as well so, that’s what I try to instill in these kids man, just work ethic and whatever they do whether that’s football, class anything that they do,” said Marquez.

For Roy Williams, he’s happy to see the uptick in the number of people that are in attendance for camp 432.

“We got more kids this year than last year, hopefully, it’s just a growing deal for us every year in and year out,” said Williams. “All I want to do is have these kids just come out and just exercise basically number one, get some of these heat number two, and just have fun number three.”

Bradley knows what it could mean for those who usually watch games in the stands to get a chance to hit the gridiron they watch their local teams play on.

“They come on Friday nights and watch these players play. but to be able to get out here on this turf and in this stadium, this historic stadium. I think it’s special for these kids as well, where they’ll be playing you know in the future”, said Marquez.

For the future of the 432 camp, Roy is excited to see more and more kids come and share their love for football.

“We’ll do it again next year in July, so make sure to keep your calendars open,” said Williams. “I know it’s in the summer but that’s when you got to have these camps, like I said once again, appreciate the city of Odessa for letting us use Ratliff Stadium, the most historic stadium in the country and this is Friday night lights, this is where it’s at.”

