Advertisement

Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

Ector County Sheriff’s Department has stated no arrests were made, everyone got out safely and there are no reports of anyone being hurt.
By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday night with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of the indoor football game between the West Texas Warbirds and Dallas Prime, a fight broke out between both teams.

The fight lasted around ten minutes. Videos shows players fighting with coaches and fans.

Ector County Sheriff’s Department has stated no arrests were made, everyone got out safely and there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says Odessa police also helped with defusing the situation.

Griffis says the investigation is ongoing.

The West Texas Warbirds will hold a news conference on Sunday afternoon to address the fight.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
18 people arrested at Jaguars Night Club during Odessa Police operation
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
FILE - Court
Midland business owner sentenced in a Ponzi Scheme

Latest News

Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game
Camp 432 has second camp at Ratliff Stadium
We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym
New gym in Midland just for kids
Representante de Estados Unidos August Pfluger.
Congressman August Pfluger looks to help Texas residents settle federal cases