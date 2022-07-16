Congressman August Pfluger looks to help Texas residents settle federal cases

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Plfuger said he helps with a variety of federal cases he helps to fight throughout Texas.

Pfluger has been in office for around 500 days and has helped settle over 1000 cases.

“We want to have 100 percent response to emails, phone calls, letters, any sort of communication so we’re going to respond and we’re going to do it in a timely manner and then we’re going to work together, to find the solution to those needs,” said Congressman August Pfluger.

Pfluger says that he and his staff look to set a high standard regarding representing those in need and trying to help throughout Texas, especially in the Permian Basin.

For CBS 7 first alert news, I’m Jair Brooks-Davis

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.