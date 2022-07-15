Sheriff Dodson presented with the “Top Hand” award for his continuing dedication to the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday evening, Sheriff Dodson hosted the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association meeting, in the Marathon Community Center.

Officers from around West Texas attended, and Sheriff Dodson was presented with the “Top Hand” award for his continuing dedication to the Association.

Sheriff Dodson was presented with the “Top Hand” award for his continuing dedication to the Association. (Brewster County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.