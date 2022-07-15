Advertisement

Sheriff Dodson presented with the "Top Hand" award for his continuing dedication to the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association

According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday evening, Sheriff Dodson hosted...
According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday evening, Sheriff Dodson hosted the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association meeting, in the Marathon Community Center.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday evening, Sheriff Dodson hosted the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association meeting, in the Marathon Community Center.

Officers from around West Texas attended, and Sheriff Dodson was presented with the “Top Hand” award for his continuing dedication to the Association.

Sheriff Dodson was presented with the “Top Hand” award for his continuing dedication to the...
Sheriff Dodson was presented with the “Top Hand” award for his continuing dedication to the Association.(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)

