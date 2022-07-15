Odessa couple takes a look back on Elvis Presley concert in the 1950′s

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The year is 1955, Midland and Odessa were treated to performances by Elvis Presley.

During that time, a young couple, Virgil, and Joyce Trower were among the people who welcomed Elvis to the Permian Basin.

“The place was packed, it was just him, he didn’t have anybody else entertaining that night other than him, " said Joyce Trower, owner of Trower Realty.

The performances took place at Midland High School, Odessa High School, and at the now PAL gym at Floyd Gwin Park in Odessa.

Not only were the Trowers treated to the show, but they were also a *big* part in bringing the show together in Odessa.

Joyce worked for a local record shop at the time that had booked Presley’s performance.

“We sold tickets at the shop, we sold them at the door, when we closed the doors, I helped get everything together,” said Joyce.

As for Mr. Trower, he was Elvis’s impromptu bodyguard and doorman for the night.

“I was standing there guarding the door, and I did pretty good for a while,” said Virgil.

Virgil Trower explained that he could only hold back the fans for so long.

“I just gave up I just let them come in as long as they wanted to. They weren’t rowdy or anything, he was good enough to talk to them for a little while, stand and talk to them for a little while,” said Virgil.

From there, the performance was a night to remember for fans in attendance, but after the king’s performance, Elvis was left with a parting gift that he wasn’t too happy about.

His iconic pink Cadillac had been stripped.

“He had his new Cadillac that was painted pink, when he came out the radio antenna was gone, hood ornament. I didn’t think those girls would do something like that back then, but they did,” said Virgil.

The pictures of Elvis Presley next to his Cadillac were on Wall Street in Midland. Today, the Trowers posed at the same location on Wall Street where the Holifield Record Store was previously located.

