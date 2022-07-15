Advertisement

Neely Avenue will be closed on the west side for roadway improvements

Neely Avenue will be closed on the west side for roadway improvements.
Neely Avenue will be closed on the west side for roadway improvements.(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, Neely Avenue will be closed on the west side for roadway improvements starting on Monday, July 18th, 2022. The closure will last for approximately four weeks.

Local business access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place. Scharbauer Drive and Wadley Avenue will be our main detour routes. A St traffic will be maintained.

