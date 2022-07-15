Midland High alum nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School graduate Faith DeLaGarza has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year. DeLaGarza is a senior on the Dallas Baptist University Women’s Golf team.

She helped guide the Patriots to the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship in 2021. DeLaGarza is a three-time WGCA All-American and a four-time WGCA All-American Scholar.

The NCAA Woman of the Year is in its 32nd year and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of outstanding female college athletes across all three NCAA divisions.

Read more about DeLaGarza on the DBU website.

