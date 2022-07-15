Advertisement

Midland High alum nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Faith DeLaGarza
Faith DeLaGarza(Dallas Baptist Athletics)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland High School graduate Faith DeLaGarza has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year. DeLaGarza is a senior on the Dallas Baptist University Women’s Golf team.

She helped guide the Patriots to the program’s first-ever NCAA Division II National Championship in 2021. DeLaGarza is a three-time WGCA All-American and a four-time WGCA All-American Scholar.

The NCAA Woman of the Year is in its 32nd year and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of outstanding female college athletes across all three NCAA divisions.

Read more about DeLaGarza on the DBU website.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
Midland woman killed in overnight crash
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest

Latest News

Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Pro Basketball Player Andre Roman is hosting his third annual pro camp in Pecos. For Roman, a...
Professional Basketball Player Andre Roman Hosts Third Annual Basketball Camp in Pecos
Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date...
Texas Tech announces $200 million investment into football
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football...
Officials: Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber died of heat stroke