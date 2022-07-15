FBI warns of cyber attacks; wants to work with Permian Basin businesses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The regional FBI office is reaching out to Permian Basin businesses about cyber crimes.

Cyber crimes are increasing every year…along with the scale and complexity of the attack.

With the Permian Basin being home to an important part of the country’s infrastructure, the FBI division of El Paso wants to help businesses here protect their most valuable asset.

Cyber attacks on the colonial pipeline and jbs, the world’s largest beef supplier, shed a light on the need for more cyber security.

According to the FBI, an attack of that scale would be a threat to business and national security.

“We’ve seen this increase over the last couple of years...exponentially. We are trying as the FBI to reach out to our private sector partners as much as we can so if they become a victim, they know who to call,” said special agent in charge Jeff Downey.

Oil and gas companies are privy to energy information and trade secrets that would make them vulnerable if they fell victim to a cyber attack.

Downey says reaching out to Permian Basin companies is a way to protect this area’s valuable assets.

“The concern is that it’s part of our infrastructure. The amount of natural gas and energy work that’s being done in the Permian Basin can truly have an impact on us here locally but from a national perspective,” said Downey.

Downey says sometimes companies don’t report the attack to authorities or elect to pay a ransom.

He added that the FBI wants Permian Basin companies to know they’ll be able to help find the criminals or recover money if one does become a victim of a cyber or ransomware attack.

“Daily new companies are starting up, new companies that are coming into the area. We want to make sure that we do a broad reach to all those companies to let them know that the FBI is here in the community. We’re here to work with them and to make sure that their companies are safe from cyber-attacks. If they do become a victim, they know who they can call,” said Downey.

The FBI encourages individuals and businesses to report cyber attacks when they happen.

