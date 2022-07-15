Advertisement

City of Odessa announces detour for Dixie Project

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There will be a change to the traffic patterns starting next Tuesday July 19th, 2022 for the Dixie project between 44th Street and 52nd Street.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to McKnight Drive.

Today, a message board will be placed at this location to notify motorists of the upcoming detour.

During this phase of construction, there will be one lane of northbound traffic open to motorists

