TxDOT Launches New Campaign

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -TxDOT’s “Be Safe Drive Smart” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off today.

It’s all a part of their plan to have zero fatalities on Texas roads by the year 2050.

The be safe drive smart campaign was started to bring awareness to car crashes that involve pedestrians.

Just last year in the state of Texas over 5000 traffic crashes involved a pedestrian, and as a result, 841 people were killed, and another 1,400 were seriously injured.

Here in the 12-county Odessa District in 2021, there were 54 traffic crashes involving pedestrians resulting in 18 deaths and 7 serious injuries.

In the Midland and Odessa area alone there were 37 traffic crashes involving a pedestrian resulting in 9 deaths and 4 serious injuries.

TxDOT is working to drastically lower those numbers.

“TxDOT is doing a campaign to promote pedestrian safety across the state. It’s called “Be safe and smart”. It’s part of a larger effort to increase safety among Texans and motorists in the state.” Public Information Officer for TxDOT, Gene Powell

Gene says there isn’t just one party that’s responsible for the accidents.

“Pedestrian fatalities are largely preventable. There’s a role on both sides from drivers and pedestrians.”

One family that lost a loved one due to being hit by a car talks about what that experience was like.

“A driver took a very fast and dangerous turn and really, I think probably thought you better get out of my way. She died of her injuries on the street in front of her 6-year-old son who was also run over but survived.”

Sister Killed in Pedestrian Crash, Gina Torry

Some advice for pedestrians and drivers is to always make eye contact, don’t have your phones out or headphones in.

Gene Powell also says that there have been 3 confirmed pedestrian deaths in the area this year alone.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.