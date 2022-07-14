Traffic signal down in Fort Stockton

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -TxDOT reports an oversized load took out a traffic signal pole Wednesday in Fort Stockton.

This is at the intersection of BI-10 (Dickinson) and US 285 (Main). The intersection is an all-way stop for now.

TxDOT says they do have a pole in the district that they can use to replace the one that got knocked down. We are preparing that pole today in the Odessa yard.

The Traffic Operations crew plans to stand the pole up on location Friday and then put the signal heads on it, wire it, and put it into operation.

The plan is to have the signals operating Friday afternoon. TxDOT is putting the ETA as Monday at the latest.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.