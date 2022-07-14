Advertisement

Traffic signal down in Fort Stockton

traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -TxDOT reports an oversized load took out a traffic signal pole Wednesday in Fort Stockton.

This is at the intersection of BI-10 (Dickinson) and US 285 (Main). The intersection is an all-way stop for now.

TxDOT says they do have a pole in the district that they can use to replace the one that got knocked down. We are preparing that pole today in the Odessa yard.

The Traffic Operations crew plans to stand the pole up on location Friday and then put the signal heads on it, wire it, and put it into operation.

The plan is to have the signals operating Friday afternoon.  TxDOT is putting the ETA as Monday at the latest.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims in triple-fatality crash in West Odessa identified
Odessa Police release statement on an incident caught on video
Odessa Police releases statement on incident caught on video
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Affidavit reveals new details in death of baby
MPD looking for people of interest
Midland Police looking for people of interest
Around 6PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a major crash in the 12800...
Victims named in fatal crash on Highway 191

Latest News

PRELIMINARY CRASH REPORT IN USW CRASH
Preliminary NTSB report on USW van crash states 13-year-old was not driving pick-up
Cooling station at Woodson G Park
MCH and Odessa College Partner to Assist Nursing School Students with Tuition
The Health & Human Services Office in Odessa, TX, sits empty.
Odessa HHS closing leaves residents frustrated, uncertain